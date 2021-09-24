News Roundup: Haiti envoy resigns in protest; Conservatism rapidly collapsing into fascist extremism

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 02:30 Hits: 8

In the news today: The U.S. special envoy to Haiti has resigned, citing the administration's "inhumane" deportations of Haitian refugees. Rep. Lauren Boebert does another crime, not that anybody will do anything about it. But the real story of the day may be the one not making headlines: Mainstream conservatism is rapidly shedding old norms to restructure itself into a more violent, more explicitly white nationalist, and more insistently fascist party. As usual, it's far-right "institutes" and the Rupert Murdoch family driving the extremist trends.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Special envoy to Haiti resigns citing Biden admin’s ‘inhumane, counterproductive’ deportations

• Lauren Boebert reportedly used campaign funds to cover more than $6,000 of rent and utilities

• Conservatism is dead, say conservatives, because America is 'rotten to the core'

• Violence emanating from far-right anti-vaccine/anti-mask contingent keeps ratcheting higher

• Tucker completes Fox’s descent into white-nationalist propaganda with ‘great replacement’ rant

Community Spotlight:

• How did my school board become the enemy?

Also trending from the community:

• Republicans' silence on memo that proves Trump's Big Lie was a lie is deafening—and telling

• Trump's lawsuit against his niece Mary and the NY Times is a confession that she's telling the truth

From our staff:

In case you missed it, our first Community Writing Workshop was a success!

