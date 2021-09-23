Violence emanating from far-right anti-vaccine/anti-mask contingent keeps ratcheting higher

Category: World Hits: 2
In Michigan, an anti-vaccination fanatic tries to run a county health official off the road at 70 mph. In Germany, a service station attendant enforcing a mask mandate is shot and killed by a customer who objects to the rule. In Japan, an angry anti-vaccination activist sends a faxed letter to authorities threatening a Yakuza “bloodbath” at a coronavirus vaccination center. In Australia, protest crowds featuring an amalgam of neo-Nazis, vaccine conspiracists, and construction workers attacked the headquarters of the local maritime union in Melbourne over a recently announced vaccine mandate.
The threat of violence has lurked just under the surface of most right-wing anti-vaccination/anti-masking protests that have erupted over the past year. But as pressure continues to mount for unvaccinated people to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots, the fanatical ideologues among them are increasingly ratcheting up violence as their form of resistance. And it has become a global problem.
The threats have been an ongoing feature of the misinformation-fueled right-wing resistance to pandemic health measures since protests first began breaking out in 2020. The result has been a steady exodus of health care workers from the profession that was observed nearly a year ago.
"Some of our public health officials have been physically threatened, politically scapegoated," said Lori Freeman of the National Association of County and City Health Officials. "Their roles have been diminished, their authorities have been in some cases taken away."
At least 248 public health leaders resigned, retired or were fired between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, according to an ongoing investigation by the Associated Press and Kaiser Health News.
Among the threatened officials was Adam London, director of Michigan’s Kent County Health Department, who detailed the nature of the threats in a letter to county commissioners. He told them that a woman driving more than 70 mph tried twice to run him off the road. Another person called him an expletive and yelled, “I hope someone abuses your kids and forces you to watch!”
London said he had been labeled a traitor to the nation and to liberty, and accused by anti-vaccination fanatics of being a “deep state agent of liberal-progressive-socialist powers that are working to undo the America they love.”
The threats and violence are not confined to the United States:
But the violence has become even more widespread in the United States, and has been spiraling upward with a litany of incidents in every corner of the country. The incidents also have been occurring with greater frequency and intensity.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief epidemiology adviser, has been a particular target of the vitriol. He told interviewer Ted Koppel that he had been forced to acquire federal protection as a result of the threats.
"I have to tell you, I'm not afraid of myself, for myself," Fauci said. "But the thing that really is disturbing to me is the harassment, continual harassment, of my three daughters. The crazies, you know, know who they are, know where they live, know what their telephone number is, know where they work. It infuriates me."
Officials have pleaded with the public to end a seemingly nonstop stream of invective and threatening rhetoric and behavior. It seems not to have had any effect.
In Georgia, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey called out the harassment. "I've become aware that many of our line workers who are doing these vaccinations are receiving threats, are receiving hostile emails, harassing emails," she said during a press event with Gov. Brian Kemp. "But it shouldn't be happening to those nurses who are working in the field that try to keep this state safe.”
Joshua Sharfstein, a public health professor at Johns Hopkins University, called for enhanced protection for public health officials and demanded that Republican officials step up and participate. Sharfstein said officials need to draw the line at threats of violence and harassment against public health officials and other workers.
“Protecting public health and public health officials has to be one of the major lessons of this pandemic,” he said. “We have to come to a consensus that these kinds of attacks are totally outside of what's acceptable.”
Sharfstein noted that many health care workers enter the field not to seek the limelight, and being unceremoniously thrust into a virulent public role at the center of a conspiracism-fueled controversy is profoundly jarring. “I'm worried for the safety of many public health officers who are having to handle the anger of people who have been whipped into a frenzy,” he said.
A health care official in Washington state who was accused of “trying to kill babies by pushing vaccine” told Crosscut.com that the scenario—in which public health officials face resistance from the very residents they’re working 70-hour weeks to protect, people fed misinformation by politicians that is reinforced on social media—had pushed most people she knew in the profession to consider another line of work.
“I feel more like an elected official than I ever wanted to because I’ve become the target of all this public anger,” Lautenbach said. “It was just a hell storm, starting on day one.”
