Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 13:18 Hits: 2

An investigation by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service has uncovered indirect ties between the chairman of Kazakhstan's monopoly gas trader, KazTransGas, and emergent companies that have benefitted from massive business deals linked to the state.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kaztransgas-chairman-billions-kairat-sharipbaev/31474761.html