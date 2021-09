Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 14:02 Hits: 2

The Taliban says two high-ranking Kyrgyz officials have traveled to Kabul for talks with the group’s leadership, the most-senior Central Asian delegation to meet with the militants since they seized power in mid-August.

