Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 17:50 Hits: 10

The United States is permitting a company owned by a Ukrainian tycoon to sell a Texas building the government froze as part of a civil money-laundering case so that it can pay down the property’s back taxes and other debts.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ihor-kolomoyskiy-texas-property-ukraine/31475151.html