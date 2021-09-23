Military officer who followed all previous vaccine mandates says he’s refusing COVID vaccine because 'freedom'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 16:13 Hits: 7

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague left people scratching their heads when he revealed the mind-boggling reason why he refuses to get the COVID vaccine.

On Wednesday, September 22, Hague appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity where he admitted that he has taken all vaccines mandated for members of the armed services. However, he refuses to get the COVID vaccine due to personal "freedom."

According to The HuffPost, Hague "said he objected to the Pentagon's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination order and would rather quit the military after 18 years of service, and two years prior to retirement, than be inoculated from the disease with shots that have been safely administered to billions of people worldwide and proven to break the link between transmission and serious illness and death."

In fact, he is so serious he turned in his resignation letter last week.

"I don't want the COVID vaccine and I don't plan on getting it. But I've had all of the other Army vaccines. I've had eight anthrax shots. I've had the smallpox vaccination. I've had them all," Hague said.

Army officer who says he's resigning rather than get the covid vaccine admits to Hannity he's taken all the other A… https://t.co/LbdBLRsxsl 1632362542.0

"So it's really not about whether or not I'll get the shot. This is really about the freedom of the American people," he continued. "The right to choose your own medical procedures. The right to decide what's gonna be injected into your body and what's not. That's a natural human right that we can't take away from people. And I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution which affords those rights to the Americans."

Hannity lauded Hague describing him as "principled." Hague's bizarre interview comes as states across the country are being ravaged by COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of more than 681,000 Americans, surpassing the number of individuals killed by the Spanish Flu.

