Biden Plans to Send Asylum Seekers to Guantanamo

In reaction to the massive influx of asylum seekers at the U.S. border, President Joe Biden seeks to prepare the Guantanamo Bay detention camp to receive undocumented migrants.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an invitation to tender for private contractors to manage the Migrant Operations Center (MOC) located inside the U.S. base.

The contract solicitation appeared on ‘Sam.gov’, a government contracting website, on Sept. 16, with a deadline for offers of Oct. 1. It states that the center currently has a capacity for 120 migrants. Due to the recent increase in the arrival of undocumented migrants in the U.S, the contractor is requested to expand the center's capacity to receive about 400 migrants.

"At least 10 percent of the increased staff must be fluent in Spanish and Haitian Creole. Transportation to and from the facility is the sole responsibility of the service provider," the statement specifies.

This also fits in with the situation of Del Rio, Texas, where some 14,000 migrants, mostly Haitians, were crowded in an encampment under a bridge after crossing illegally into the U.S.. Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez commented that the Biden administration's plan is "absolutely outrageous."

Similarly, Congressman Chuy Garcia wrote: "This administration's treatment of Haitian immigrants is going from bad to worse. Seeking asylum is not a crime."

This U.S. military installation in Cuban territory is known for being the site of a controversial prison for detainees suspected of terrorism, many of them victims of aberrant torture.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Biden-Plans-to-Send-Asylum-Seekers-to-Guantanamo-20210923-0004.html

