Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 15:52 Hits: 8

As more people flock to Cameroon's cities, they are looking to buy land and settle down. But the process is fraught with uncertainties.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cameroon-s-real-estate-nightmare/a-59267760?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf