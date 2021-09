Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 16:02 Hits: 8

To combat climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency is limiting production and use of hydrofluorocarbons by 85% over the next 15 years. Often used in refrigerators and air conditioners, HFCs are thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0923/Fridges-and-air-conditioners-must-get-greener-EPA-rules?icid=rss