Israeli Media Reacts to US Congress' Military Aid Cut

Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

Israeli media outlets are reporting that the U.S. Congress's decision to remove military aid to Israel from legislation to fund the U.S. federal government would adversely affect US-Israeli relations.

“Israel will receive military aid from the United States. However, that would take some time,” said a commentator on Israeli “Channel 13,” labeling the decision a “failure for the Biden administration.”

The channel attributed the Congress' removal of aid to “Israel” to the growing “progressive” democrats' influence and power in U.S. politics, adding that the objection would adversely affect US-Israeli relations.

This move obstructs the Israeli military from replenishing its Iron Dome missile-defense system. Passing the provision would have provided the occupation with $1 billion in military aid.

Although the provision was voted out from the funding, it will be incorporated into the security budget legislation, which will be brought to the House floor later this week, according to Israeli media.

President Biden had pledged to provide Israel with military aid after operation Seif Al-Quds (Sword of Jerusalem). He reiterated that pledge during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the White House. However, despite Biden's promises to aid Israel, the provision was not passed due to Democrat opposition, and the vote was postponed.

