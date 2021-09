Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 07:14 Hits: 10

As her 16-year tenure ends with the German general elections on Sunday, Chancellor Angela Merkel has reaped the rewards of her predecessor’s Agenda 2010 economic reforms – overseeing years of solid growth and low unemployment. But critics decry widened inequality. FRANCE 24 reports from Berlin.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210923-germany-elections-merkel-years-saw-blossoming-economy-widening-inequality