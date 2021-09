Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 08:41 Hits: 13

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's navy practised firing at targets in the Black Sea off the coast of annexed Crimea using its Bastion coastal missile defence system, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday as Ukraine held joint military drills with the United States. Read full story

