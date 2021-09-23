News Roundup: Mitch's next federal shutdown; Giuliani's deadly hoax; Abbott's weirdest stunt yet

Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 02:30 Hits: 3

In the news today: Senate Republicans remain unified in their promise to cause another government shutdown while daring Democrats to do something about it. An internal Trump campaign document shows that top Trump "lawyers" knew full well that their election claims were lies; those claims would soon lead to a violent attempted insurrection inside the U.S. Capitol. Would-be Republican presidential candidates continue their descent into farce, with Florida's governor appointing a hydroxychloroquine-supporting crank as surgeon general and Gregg Abbott ... well, you have to see his latest stunt to believe it, and even then you might not believe it's real. Yikes.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• House votes to avert government shutdown and default. Senate Republicans are united in opposition

• Internal Trump campaign memo shows that Giuliani and Powell knew everything they pushed was a lie

• 'Democrats still have the power': Massive rally demands legalization stay in reconciliation package

• Florida remains screwed as DeSantis picks hydroxychloroquine-supporting quack as new surgeon general

• Oh great, another stupid border stunt from Greg Abbott

• Stupidity as shibboleth

• The Eastman memo and what it might have triggered

• Pro-lifer seeks to execute women who have abortions

• Michigan Dem gets protection order after sickening abuse from GOP lawmaker. GOP leaders ignore it

