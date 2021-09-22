The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

From radical to mainstream: A closer look at Germany's Green Party

From radical to mainstream: A closer look at Germany's Green Party Germany's Green Party was born out of protest 40 years ago and has successfully weathered turbulence from within its ranks. Today, the party's so-called realists dominate and have rallied behind Annalena Baerbock, their candidate for chancellor in the September 26 elections. The Greens have in fact acquired executive experience as coalition partners in 11 out of Germany's 16 regional governments. For the past decade, they've also led the regional government in Baden-Wuerttemberg. Our correspondents report on the party's transformation from radical to mainstream and even a certain form of conservatism.

