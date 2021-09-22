‘Open the door!’: Videos show opposition kept from observing vote count in Russian elections

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 17:21 Hits: 13

As votes in Russia’s legislative elections were being counted the night of September 20, several representatives of opposition parties were kept from observing the count – as is authorised by electoral law. Three videos show one of these representatives demanding to be let into a Moscow election office, to no avail. President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party swept the vote, while opposition parties claim mass electoral fraud.

