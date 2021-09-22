The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Open the door!’: Videos show opposition kept from observing vote count in Russian elections

As votes in Russia’s legislative elections were being counted the night of September 20, several representatives of opposition parties were kept from observing the count – as is authorised by electoral law. Three videos show one of these representatives demanding to be let into a Moscow election office, to no avail. President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party swept the vote, while opposition parties claim mass electoral fraud. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20210922-russian-legislative-elections-opposition-candidates-vote-count

