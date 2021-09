Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 08:30 Hits: 3

The new AUKUS agreement does not mean, as some Australian commentators have asserted, that the country has now finally “taken sides” against China. Australia's primary security relationship is with the US, and its primary economic relationship is with China – and there is no reason to change that now.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/real-risk-of-australia-aukus-submarine-deal-by-gareth-evans-2021-09