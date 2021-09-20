Texas Abortion Doctor: When We Ban Abortion, It Doesn't Stop the Need for People to Access Abortion

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 12:42 Hits: 2

We look at the attack on reproductive rights in the United States, as the Department of Justice sues Texas over a new law that bans abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy. The law makes no exception for rape or incest and allows anyone in Texas to sue patients, medical workers or even a patient’s family or friends who “aid and abet” an abortion. “What we see time and time again is when we ban abortion, it doesn’t stop the need for people to access abortion,” says Dr. Bhavik Kumar, a staff physician at Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston, Texas.

