Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 15:17 Hits: 11

On Sunday, a volcano erupted on the Canary Island of La Palma, forcing 6,000 residents to evacuate. Experts predict that lava could continue to flow for weeks. Here’s a look at the causes, the damage, and the ongoing concerns.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0922/Lava-continues-to-spew-from-Canary-Island-volcano.-What-now?icid=rss