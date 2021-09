Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 15:43 Hits: 13

On Tuesday, China and the U.S. addressed the United Nations with news of each country’s climate goals. Xi Jinping committed to stop funding coal plants internationally, and Joe Biden plans to double climate aid for poorer nations to $11.4 billion by 2024.

