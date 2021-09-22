Mitch McConnell packed the Supreme Court with right-wingers. The American public no longer trusts it

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 15:45 Hits: 13

Despite the protestations of the Supreme Court's conservative justices, the American public gets it—the court's center of gravity is now too far outside the mainstream to be trusted.

On Wednesday, yet another poll found the high court's approval plummeting—the third such poll in roughly a week. The Marquette University Law School poll shows the court's approval plunging 11 points since July to 49%. The survey put the court's approval at 60% in July and 66% a year ago. That's quite a fall from grace—from two-thirds approval down to less-than-majority approval in a single year.

It's also the third poll in roughly a week to put the Supreme Court's approval rating underwater.

37% 50% 42% 45% 49% 50%

In the cases of both the Quinnipiac and Marquette polls, the high court has seen a pretty wild swing in approval over the course of about a year. Quinnipiac found a 15-point drop in approval since its poll in July 2020 and Marquette similarly found a 17-point drop in approval since September 2020.

This is what happens when a right-wing Republican Party steals seats to pack the court with conservative ideologues whose politics bear no resemblance to the masses.

Mitch McConnell probably feels pretty good about destabilizing yet another branch of government—the one that was supposed to be viewed as free from political hackery.

