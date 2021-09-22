News Roundup: GOP plan to nullify the election was brazenly fascist; Texas bounty hunting begins

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 02:30 Hits: 9

In the news today: A memo describing the "plan" Trump and Republican allies drafted to overturn Trump's election loss has been uncovered. What was the plan? For Mike Pence to unilaterally declare that the votes of seven American states—all won by Biden—didn't count, declare Trump was, therefore, the winner, and ... that's it. That was the plan. If you were still under the impression that these people were anything but brick-headed authoritarian crackpots, prepare to be disabused of the notion.

In other news, Texas anti-abortion activists are professing to be outraged that the state's new bounty hunter law is being used to hunt bounties, Republican governors continue to do their level best to make sure pandemic deaths in their states will continue to rise, and the House select committee investigating January 6 is about to push things along with a new barrage of subpoenas.

