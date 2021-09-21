Americans pan Supreme Court's decision to greenlight Texas abortion ban

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 13:00 Hits: 2

The Supreme Court's job approval ratings have plummeted in recent polling, and a new Monmouth University survey offers some insights into why. First off, a 54% majority of Americans disagree with the conservative justices' decision to let the unconstitutional Texas abortion ban go into effect. Just 39% of Americans agreed with the decision.

The partisan breakdown was somewhat predictable, with 73% of Democrats disagreeing and 62% of Republicans agreeing. But independents were exactly in line with overall polling: 54% disagreed with the decision while 39% agreed.

The Texas abortion law itself is also wildly unpopular as written. Monmouth asked about the law utilizing private citizens as an enforcement mechanism and found 70% of Americans disapproved of that provision while an anemic 22% approved of it.

But the provision that awards a $10,000 payment to a successful claimant fared even worse, with fully 81% of the public disapproving of it while just 14% approved.

The fact that the Supreme Court allowed such a dismal law to go into effect clearly hasn't helped the court's image. Last week, a Quinnipiac University poll found the court at an all-time low approval rating of 37% approve to 50% disapprove.

Monmouth's polling was slightly more forgiving, but respondents still put the high court's job approval underwater at 42% approve, 45% disapprove. That's a 19-point swing from 2016 when the same outfit found the court had plurality support: 49% approve, 33% disapprove.

More than 3 in 5 Americans (62%) also said they would like to see the Supreme Court leave the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion as is, while just 31% said they would like to see the ruling revisited.

The Supreme Court has already teed up its next opportunity to attack Roe as it weighs a Mississippi abortion ban in oral arguments on Dec. 1.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2053426