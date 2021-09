Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 05:48 Hits: 2

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says he will meet with his new Iranian counterpart on September 21 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, but Borrell said no ministerial meeting of the parties to the 2015 nuclear deal is on the agenda.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-un-iran-nuclear-talks/31470440.html