Ethnic Serbs In Kosovo Continue To Block Road To Border Crossing Over License Plates

Ethnic Serbs In Kosovo Continue To Block Road To Border Crossing Over License Plates Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have continued to block a road that leads to the Jarinje border crossing with Serbia. They've stopped traffic to protest against new regulations banning the entry of vehicles bearing Serbian license plates. The same rule has been in force in Serbia for vehicles arriving from Kosovo since the former Serbian province declared independence in 2008. Kosovar authorities say a 2016 deal reached in European Union-mediated talks had expired and only proper Kosovo plates are now valid.

