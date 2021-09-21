Tucker Carlson has a mind-boggling new conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 vaccine

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 14:58 Hits: 11

Fox News' Tucker Carlson has a new conspiracy theory about the United States armed forces and COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, September 20, Carlson voiced his disapproval about the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to Carlson, the vaccine mandate appear to be an attempt to rid the armed forces of individuals who do not share President Joe Biden's political views.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the primetime host also criticized U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's order requiring all active-duty members to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

"The memo directs the Secretaries of the Military Departments to immediately begin full vaccination of all members of the Armed Forces under DoD authority on active duty or in the Ready Reserve, including the National Guard, who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the August 25 release said.

Carlson argues that the order is "specifically designed to separate the obedient from the free."

"Can't have any of the latter category," Carlson said as he described vaccination as a "political purity test" being incorporated despite "zero scientific basis."

The Fox host also attempted to push back against the military's vaccination requirement arguing that most service members are "young healthy people" who have an "extremely low risk of dying from COVID."

"The point of mandatory vaccination is to identify the sincere Christians in the ranks, the free thinkers, the men with high testosterone levels, and anyone else who does not love Joe Biden and make them leave immediately," Carlson said. "It's a takeover of the U.S. Military."

Despite Carlson's latest conspiracy theory, military officials made the decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations for military members due to the recent surge in cases.

According to The New York Times, officials believe vaccinating all members could potentially slow the accelerated spread of the virus on military bases. If military members refuse to adhere to vaccination requirements and are not legitimately deemed exempt, they may be stripped of duties or even discharged.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/09/tucker-carlson-2655068001/