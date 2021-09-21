The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden says US entering an 'era of relentless diplomacy' in first UN address since taking office

Biden says US entering an 'era of relentless diplomacy' in first UN address since taking office In his first UN General Assembly speech since entering the White House, US President Joe Biden underscored the importance of alliances in countering the global challenges posed by ongoing conflicts, climate change and Covid-19. But his remarks came on the heels of the controversial US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a US-UK submarine deal with Australia that has angered France. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210921-live-biden-addresses-un-after-afghanistan-french-submarine-crises

