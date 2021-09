Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 13:53 Hits: 7

Field Marshal Hussein, the former head of the military council that ruled Egypt after longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak was ousted during the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, died on Tuesday, Egypt’s presidency said. He was 85.

