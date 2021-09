Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 12:24 Hits: 10

We speak with California Democratic Congressmember Ro Khanna about border guards whipping Haitians, U.S. immigration policy, raising the refugee cap, investigating the full 20 years of the War in Afghanistan and bringing U.S. troops home from Iraq.

