Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Russia has always denied any involvement in the death of a former spy, but the European Court of Human Rights says it was "beyond doubt" that Moscow assassinated Alexander Litvinenko.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-was-responsible-for-litvinenko-killing-european-court-rules/a-59248303?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf