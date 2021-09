Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 03:46 Hits: 3

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hung onto power on Monday as his main rival conceded defeat, but his Liberals fell short of his goal for a majority win.

