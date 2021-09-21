Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 08:10 Hits: 4

In the first edition of our new fact-checking show Truth or Fake, we focus on Afghanistan. A photo purportedly showing the new Afghan central bank chief has gone viral on social media; we show you how our Observers team debunked the image. Meanwhile, we demonstrate how widely shared images of alleged recent violence in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, attributed to the Taliban, actually come from a 2018 film.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/truth-or-fake/20210921-fake-photo-of-new-afghan-central-bank-chief-goes-viral