Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021

The period after America’s late-nineteenth century Gilded Age laid the domestic foundation for the country’s international primacy in the twentieth century. Likewise, China’s global prospects will depend on whether President Xi Jinping can lead the country into its own era of progressive reform.

