Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021

It is perfectly understandable that major corporations and private financial institutions would rally behind new disclosure standards and other market-based measures to address climate change. It is an approach that allows the owners of capital yet another way to avoid a real reckoning.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/green-capitalism-myth-no-market-solution-to-climate-change-by-katharina-pistor-2021-09