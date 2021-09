Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 09:11 Hits: 8

Germany's European Affairs minister said it will be difficult to rebuild trust between the EU and its allies as the US, UK, and Australia insist that long-term relations with France won't be affected.

