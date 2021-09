Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 09:39 Hits: 8

The announcement comes after the Taliban established the last members of its all-male Cabinet. The group recently banned women in grades six to 12 from attending school.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-girls-could-return-to-school-soon-says-taliban/a-59248723?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf