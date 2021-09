Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 08:14 Hits: 4

French President Emmanuel Macron will host an international conference on Libya on November 12, a month ahead of elections that aim to put an end to a decade of civil war but that look increasingly uncertain.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210921-france-to-host-international-conference-on-libya-ahead-of-scheduled-elections