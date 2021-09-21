The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Perception that France is ‘too soft’ on China fed Australia submarine dispute

Category: World Hits: 6

Perception that France is ‘too soft’ on China fed Australia submarine dispute As France rages over last week's Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) defence deal that saw Canberra ditch multibillion dollar submarine contracts, analysts suggest Paris should not have been so shocked – considering Australia’s desire for nuclear submarine technology rooted in its fear of a Chinese threat, alongside a broader Anglophone perception that France’s China policy is too ambiguous.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210921-perception-that-france-is-too-soft-on-china-fed-australia-submarine-dispute

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version