Category: World Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 10:10 Hits: 8

Sudanese authorities have foiled an attempted coup, the army said on Tuesday, warding off a challenge to a civilian-military council that has run the country since Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in 2019.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210921-sudanese-authorities-thwart-attempted-coup-arrest-plotters