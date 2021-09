Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 19:13 Hits: 3

For businesses, questioning the sincerity of an employee’s religious belief is both legally and practically fraught, employment experts say.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0920/Vaccine-mandates-How-sincere-is-a-sincerely-held-belief?icid=rss