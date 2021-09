Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 14:04 Hits: 2

From optimizing electricity grids to predicting weather patterns, artificial intelligence and big data could play a major role in decarbonizing the global economy. But without new frameworks and rules of the road, digital technologies could end up doing more harm than good for the climate.

