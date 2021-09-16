The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Other Afghan Women: Rural Areas Hope Taliban Rule Will End Decades of U.S. Warlord Violence

Category: World Hits: 2

Seg1 kabul street

Violence in Afghanistan’s countryside has reportedly dropped after the Taliban takeover and the withdrawal of U.S. troops, but the country continues to face an ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis, with millions of children at risk of starvation. Joining us from Kabul, New Yorker reporter Anand Gopal says he was shocked by the “sheer level of violence” Afghan women outside the cities have experienced in the last two decades of war. “The level of human loss was really extraordinary,” Gopal says. “I think we’ve grossly undercounted the number of civilians who died in this war.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/9/16/anand_gopal_afghanistan_womens_rights

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version