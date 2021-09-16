The Other Afghan Women: Rural Areas Hope Taliban Rule Will End Decades of U.S. Warlord Violence

Category: World Published on Thursday, 16 September 2021 12:12 Hits: 2

Violence in Afghanistan’s countryside has reportedly dropped after the Taliban takeover and the withdrawal of U.S. troops, but the country continues to face an ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis, with millions of children at risk of starvation. Joining us from Kabul, New Yorker reporter Anand Gopal says he was shocked by the “sheer level of violence” Afghan women outside the cities have experienced in the last two decades of war. “The level of human loss was really extraordinary,” Gopal says. “I think we’ve grossly undercounted the number of civilians who died in this war.”

