News Roundup: Mississippi governor pushes state into pandemic disaster; pro-insurrection rally flops

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 12:13 Hits: 10

In the news today: Mississippi's Republican government has managed a milestone with a pandemic death rate that ranks it among the world's very worst; in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Gov. Tate Reeves gave the world a good long look at the sort of governor who could pull off such a feat. Saturday's pro-insurrection protest at the U.S. Capitol turned out to be a bust, but that doesn't mean fascism's supporters were quiet this weekend. And Donald Trump is apparently still alive—who knew?—because he's now piped up with yet another demand that Georgia alter the results of the election that ... took place nearly a year ago.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• 'Deaths unfortunately are a lagging indicator': Governor has odd defense for COVID-19 incompetency

• Low expectations for Sept. 18 rally turn out to be not low enough, but meanwhile ...

• 'This week feels like an important return on his commitment': Merrick Garland not too shabby

• Trump demands Georgia name 'true winner' of 2020 election in bizarre letter

• Republican claims about vaccine passports ignore the real facts about 'travel papers'

• From Qanon to 'Purebloods,' TikTok's growing extremism problem

Community Spotlight:

• Weekend Renewables Read #1: Turn California's canals into a solar PV energy juggernaut?

• Ignore the Critical Race Theory drama: Instead support minority-owned businesses

• Being a poll worker in California

Also trending from the community:

• Indiana county rejects $3 million health grant after COVID-19 conspiracy theories sway council vote

• A letter to her patient by an ICU nurse

Check out:

