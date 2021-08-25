They Rappel Down Skyscrapers to Clean Windows. And They're Going On Strike. - A conversation with Eric Crone, union steward and window cleaner who works for Columbia ﻿Building Services.

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 18:28 Hits: 2

Rappelling down skyscrapers to clean windows is already a very dangerous job. But during the Covid-19 pandemic, high-rise window cleaners with SEIU Local 26 in Minneapolis were also sent into office buildings to disinfect "hot spots" where outbreaks had occurred, resulting in many workers contracting the virus. Now, after their previous contract expired, 40 window cleaners have walked off the job, demanding pay increases, reduced health care costs, as well as a state-recognized apprenticeship program that would guarantee better training and safety measures for workers in their trade. In this mini-cast, we talk with Eric Crone, a window cleaner who works for Columbia Building Services and union steward.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/skyscrapers-window-cleaners-strike-columbia-building-services