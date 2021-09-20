People Are Desperate : Biden Vows Mass Deportations as Thousands of Haitian Refugees Shelter in Del Rio

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 12:13 Hits: 14

Thousands of asylum seekers, primarily from Haiti, have sheltered in a makeshift camp at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Del Rio International Bridge, as the Biden administration has vowed to carry out mass deportations. On Sunday alone, the Biden administration said it sent three deportation flights to Haiti, with several more flights expected in the coming days. “For them to be deporting young children into Haiti right now, … it is unacceptable,” says Guerline Jozef, co-founder and executive director of Haitian Bridge Alliance. We also speak with Jacqueline Charles, Haiti and Caribbean correspondent for the Miami Herald, who says reporters have had almost no access to the camp. “You cannot access this bridge, so we don’t know what is happening,” Charles says. “This is a huge issue, the lack of transparency around this.”

