New Revelations on Haiti Assassination: Grenade-Dropping Drones, Paranoid President Guards Who Ran

Monday, 20 September 2021

Miami Herald Haiti and Caribbean correspondent Jacqueline Charles discusses new revelations about the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. In her piece, “Grenade-dropping drones, a paranoid president, guards who ran: Latest on Haiti assassination,” she reports the night President Jovenel Moïse was shot “was actually the second time in a span of weeks that his life was in danger, according to testimony from one of the Colombians in custody, and one of the Haitian Americans.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/9/20/haitian_president_jovenel_moise_assassination