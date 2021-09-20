MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan: 'White nationalism and white supremacy is now a key ideology of the Republican Party'

Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 10:40 Hits: 14

MSNBC host Medhi Hasan cited Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who once protested the Republican National Convention because of former President Donald Trump, but now she has gone all in.

Discussing the new GOP conspiracy from "critical race theory" to the "great replacement theory," Hasan explained it's just another opportunity for Republicans to promote white supremacy.

"It's white nationalist propaganda," he said. "It's the kind of thing that led to Hispanics being gunned down in El Paso. It led to Jews being massacred in a synagogue in Pittsburgh. It used to be backed by Trump alone. Now it's Elise Stefanik, who is supposed to be a moderate Republican. In 2016, she didn't show up to the RNC because she objected to Trump. Now she's pushing this nonsense. It tells you, sadly white supremacy is now a key ideology of the Republican Party. It's not white nationalist adjacent. It's part and parcel of the party's views. Number two, there are no moderate Republicans left. When it came to voting rights, Liz Cheney and [Adam] Kinzinger voted against voting rights. Where are the Republicans where the entire party is heading into the arms of neo-Nazis?"

Host Ayman Mohyeldin said that the new litmus test is how close someone is to Trump and it is no longer about core issues.

See the discussion below:

"White nationalism and white supremacy is now a key ideology of the Republican Party" www.youtube.com

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/09/mehdi-hasan-elise-stefanik/