Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 11:20 Hits: 12

The vaccine will likely be available from the first quarter, but official recommendation could take longer. Meanwhile, Hanoi is set to ease severe lockdown restrictions. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-germany-to-offer-vaccines-to-children-in-2022/a-59238911?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf