Category: World Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 11:24 Hits: 11

Washington's alliance building in the Indo-Pacific is increasing pressure on South Korea, which finds itself caught between an economic behemoth and a long-standing security relationship.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-korea-squeezed-by-us-china-indo-pacific-rivalry/a-59238903?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf