Category: World Published on Friday, 17 September 2021 14:23 Hits: 2

A photo of US President Joe Biden shows him posing with a group of children sporting Donald Trump merchandise. Online, Trump supporters are revelling in the fact that the president was tricked into taking the photo. We looked into it – and found that the whole photo op was intentional.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/americas/20210917-was-joe-biden-tricked-by-pro-trump-kids-not-really