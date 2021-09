Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 September 2021 19:09 Hits: 2

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Spain's Canary Islands on Sunday spewing out lava, ash and a huge column of smoke after days of increased seismic activity, sparking evacuations of people living nearby, authorities said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210919-volcano-erupts-on-spain-s-canary-island-urging-evacuations-as-lava-threatens-homes